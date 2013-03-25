10 Ways Samsung's Galaxy S4 Is Better Than The iPhone 5

Samsung announced its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S 4 earlier this month in New York.



Critics have been going wild because the Galaxy S 4 is real competition to Apple’s iPhone 5.

The Galaxy S 4 is packed with a ton of the latest hardware and software features like a 13 megapixel camera, eye tracking technology, and even a way to use the phone without touching the screen.

While the iPhone 5 is still an impressive smartphone, it doesn’t hold a candle to the Galaxy S 4.

The Galaxy S 4 is faster than the iPhone 5. Samsung's Galaxy S 4 has a quad-core processor compared the the iPhone 5's dual core processor. Primate Labs ran a benchmark test pitting the Galaxy S 4 against other top tier smartphones including the iPhone 5. The results show that the Galaxy S 4 is almost two times faster than the iPhone 5. The Galaxy S 4's screen is bigger. The Galaxy S 4's screen measures a whopping 5-inches. That's a full inch more screen real estate than the Phone 5. A bigger screen means more apps on one page, more space for videos, and higher quality. The Galaxy S 4 has better camera software. Software aside, the Galaxy S 4 packs a whopping 13 megapixel camera, compared to the iPhone 5's 8 megapixel camera. The Galaxy S 4's camera has a bunch of software features that will make any amateur look like a professional. It's easier to take pictures and edit them on the go. Pictures stand out with features like, photo blur, which allows you to erase people or things from a photo and Share Shot, which lets you sync your friends' Galaxy S phones together to share photos. There are tons more camera features that you can read about here. The Galaxy S 4 is more versatile. The Galaxy S 4 has the latest version of Android, which by nature is a more customisable operating system than Apple's iOS. But besides making phone calls and downloading apps, the Galaxy S 4 can be used as a remote for your compatible Samsung TV. Forbes Haydn Shaughnessy of Forbes points out, 'on the S4 microsite Samsung says the phone 'suggests different programs based on your preferences, provides program schedules, and does the channel surfing for you. The Samsung GALAXY S4 even allows you to remotely control the TV or setup boxes.'' The Galaxy S 4 is available on all major carriers including T-Mobile. The iPhone has yet to make its debut on T-Mobile, leaving some customers out in the dark. The Galaxy S 4 has a sharper screen. The iPhone 5's Retina Display pushes out an astounding 1136x640-pixel resolution at 326 pixels per inch. But, Samsung used an HD Super AMOLED screen and beefed up the resolution on the Galaxy S 4 to a impressive 1920x1080 at 441 pixels per inch. Google Now is lightyears better than Siri. This is an Android feature but is still counts as a reason the Galaxy S 4 is better that the iPhone 5. Google Now is a personal assistant that comes included with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. It uses all the information available in your smartphone to provide you with relevant information. For example, your phone knows the route you take home and if there is traffic it will prompt you to go a faster way. If you're about to take a flight, Google Now prompts you to check in and even gives you weather in the destination city. Siri just can't compete. The Galaxy S 4 has more memory contributing to the overall quickness of the phone. The Galaxy S 4 is packed with 2 GB of RAM. That means you can run more apps at once, have more tabs open in your browser, and it just contributes to the overall quickness of the smartphone. The iPhone 5 has a half, only using 1 GB. The Galaxy S 4 has a removable battery! A removable battery means that when your phone is running low you don't have to stay tethered to a plug. Samsung even sells an extra battery kit allowing you to get some extra juice in a hurry. Users can expand the Galaxy S 4's storage. If you don't want to shell out the extra money for a 64 GB Galaxy S 4, you can expand the smaller sizes (16GB and 32GB) with a MicroSD card. You can also save data to the MicroSD instead of your actual phone's memory. Still not impressed? Check this out... Here Are Some Gorgeous Concept Designs For An iPhone 6 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.