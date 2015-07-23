More details on Samsung's biggest phone ever have leaked online

AP Samsung’s next Galaxy Note may have upgradable storage.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phablet will feature a microSD card slot, according to tech site SamMobile.

SamMobile reported uncovering the news when examining a document from US carrier Sprint. The document listed the Galaxy Note 5 as having 32GB of inbuilt storage and a microSD card slot that will let users add a further 128GB of space.

This would be a marked step sideways for Samsung. Samsung chose not to add a microSD card slot to its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones earlier this year.

This was because the firm wanted to push ahead with a new form of storage technology called UFS 2.0 that isn’t compatible with most current microSD cards. UFS 2.0 is a custom tech designed to generally improve how quickly devices can access and save data.

Outside of the microSD card, the SamMobile leak also revealed a few key details about the Galaxy Note 5’s specs:

The Note 5 will run Android 5.1 Lollipop

It will feature the same 5MP front camera and 16MP back camera seen on the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge.

It will feature a 1440 x 2560 Quad HD display — the exact size wasn’t specified.

None of the information in SamMobile’s report is official. Business Insider has reached out to Samsung for comment.

The SamMobile report is one of many alleged Galaxy Note 5 leaks. Business Korea reported Samsung is “racing” to get the Galaxy Note 5 out before Apple launches its next iPhone.

The report said Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 5 alongside a new “Galaxy S6 Edge Plus” smartphone on August 13.

The news follows report Samsung’s share of the smartphone market is shrinking. Analyst house Gartner reported while Samsung remains the single largest smartphone vendor in the world, its sales are flagging in its Q1 Smartphone Marketshare report.

Gartner reported Samsung sold roughly 81 million units in Q1 of 2015, a four million drop on the 85 million sales it claimed during the same period in 2014. The drop came despite a yearly growth in smartphone sales from 281 million to 336 million.

