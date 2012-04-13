The Best Android Phone Might Finally Be Coming To Sprint This Month

Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus might be arriving on Sprint’s brand new LTE network on April 22, reports BGR.



BGR’s source says that Sprint stores will receive merchandising materials shortly and sales will begin just after that.

Sprint’s LTE network is only active in a few testing regions at the moment but will go live in launch markets in June, so certain customers will have to wait a week or two before taking advantage of the full speed of their data connections.

Photo: BGR

