When It Comes To Wearables, 'We're In The First Half Of The First Inning Of A Nine Inning Game'

Wearable technology has a long way to go.

That was the general sentiment expressed on stage at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2013 conference when editor Steve Kovach chatted with execs from Hexoskin, Misfit, and Qualcomm Life Fund.

“We’re in the first half of the first inning of a nine inning game,” Sonny Vu of Misfit said. “These are like the days of MP3 players.”

Just like many people today don’t use a designated device to play their music (more and more opt to simply listen off their smartphone), we don’t want to wear devices that will only fulfil one or two functions, he explained. Right now, the wearables space is crowded, but there’s no one good, all-encompassing answer yet.

“It’s all very fragmented right now,” Vu said.

To achieve mass market wearability, devices need to nail down those killer use cases so that people feel that they really need to be wearing one.

All, of course, without looking ugly or clunky.

“Our design criteria is that we want to design something that people would wear even if it’s not working,” Vu said. “To achieve mass market wearability, these devices either need to be beautiful or invisible. They need to look good and work well. There’s no room in between.”

