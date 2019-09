Great catch by FT Alphaville. The Topix Bank Index in Japan just closed at an all-time low, with bank stocks being lower than they were even during the financial crisis.



Cheap money and a strong yen are obviously no help to the banks.

Watch out Wall Street.

