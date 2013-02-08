A Revolution Is Happening In Offices Everywhere [SLIDE DECK]

Photo: Psfk Labs

Despite the massive changes we’ve seen in our personal lives from technology, the workplace has been remarkably static. Many of us still work in big offices, in cubicles, and at the same desk and computer every day. Not for much longer.



The workplace of the future is going to be less centralized, more mobile, and more flexible than anything most people outside the startup and freelance economy have experienced before.

And the trend’s going to be accelerated by rapid uptake of mobile technology, economic volatility, and the global war for top talent.

We’ve illustrated where things are going using charts, data, and examples of the changes that have already begun.

