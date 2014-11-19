THE FUTURE OF MOBILE: 2014 [SLIDE DECK]

Tony Danova

The future of mobile is being redefined. The smartphone and tablet markets are nearing saturation. The days of heady hardware growth are long gone.

TimeSpentCategoriesBII

Mobile growth is moving into media, advertising, software, and services. Meanwhile, new devices are expanding the meaning of “mobile.”

BI Intelligence has created a slideshow that highlights the new markets growing up around the multiscreen consumer.

1. Mobile Commerce

2. Mobile Advertising

3. Mobile Apps

4. Emerging Devices And Platforms

5. Mobile Payments And Banking

6. Mobile Health

Only BI Intelligence subscribers can download the individual charts and datasets in Excel, along with the PowerPoint and PDF versions of this deck. Please sign up for a membership here. BI Intelligence is a research and analysis service focused on mobile computing, digital media, payments, e-commerce, and the Internet of Things.

Like This Deck? Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Like This Deck? Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Like This Deck? Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Like This Deck? Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Like This Chart? To Download All The Charts And Data Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Enjoyed This Deck? Subscribe To BI Intelligence Below!

Click here for a membership to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's tech research service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.