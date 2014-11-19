THE FUTURE OF MOBILE: 2014 [SLIDE DECK]

The future of mobile is being redefined. The smartphone and tablet markets are nearing saturation. The days of heady hardware growth are long gone.

Mobile growth is moving into media, advertising, software, and services. Meanwhile, new devices are expanding the meaning of “mobile.”

BI Intelligence has created a slideshow that highlights the new markets growing up around the multiscreen consumer.

1. Mobile Commerce 2. Mobile Advertising 3. Mobile Apps 4. Emerging Devices And Platforms 5. Mobile Payments And Banking 6. Mobile Health

