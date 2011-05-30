BEHOLD, The Massive Sea Change Happening In The American Energy Industry

A new report out from Morgan Stanley on the “renaissance” of the American oil industry argues that — contra the natural gas bulls — the future of American domestic energy production lies in oil.
Specifically, they argue that technological innovation is now allowing for oil extraction from previously un-economical shale deposits. This is game changing.
The report is huge, but these four charts really stand out.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
The changeover is happening NOW.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
Meanwhile, and this is quite eye popping, after a 20-year decline, domestic oil production has finally had positive years.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
And finally, if key shale oil regions pan out, the impact in just the next few years could be significant.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
