The Top Facebook Marketing Companies, And The 5 Strategies They've Used To Help Clients Succeed

There is no better window into high-tech social media marketing than to look at the work of Facebook’s preferred marketing developers, who offer the expertise and paid media-buying and analytics software to power big brand Facebook campaigns. Within this group, there’s an even more select category of fourteen “strategic preferred marketing developers,” or SPMDs.

They have privileged access, and often help Facebook develop ad products. The SPMDs are arguably the best sources to turn to when trying to assemble a coherent social media strategy.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence interviewed executives at four leading SPMDs, who pointed to the key factors driving social media marketing’s future, like the changing relationship between paid, owned, and earned media. They revealed some of the top-level strategies that they believed would drive the best social media results.

Here are some of the top SPMD inisghts:

We also discussed the future of the industry.

They saw consolidation in their area — the tech side of things, as opposed to the creative side — as inevitable, and believed only the marketing developers with the best technology would win out. As more brand dollars flow into social media, some firms will be able to build scale and others will lose the race and fall by the wayside.

