The Top Facebook Marketing Companies, And The 5 Strategies They've Used To Help Clients Succeed

There is no better window into high-tech social media marketing than to look at the work of Facebook’s preferred marketing developers, who offer the expertise and paid media-buying and analytics software to power big brand Facebook campaigns. Within this group, there’s an even more select category of fourteen “strategic preferred marketing developers,” or SPMDs.
They have privileged access, and often help Facebook develop ad products. The SPMDs are arguably the best sources to turn to when trying to assemble a coherent social media strategy.
In a recent report, BI Intelligence interviewed executives at four leading SPMDs, who pointed to the key factors driving social media marketing’s future, like the changing relationship between paid, owned, and earned media. They revealed some of the top-level strategies that they believed would drive the best social media results.
Here are some of the top SPMD inisghts:
- Moving Beyond Last-Click Attribution: One Adobe client, a hospitality and entertainment group, realised their apps were driving sales through other online and offline channels. They only realised this once they stopped obsessing on the last click before a sale, and tracked customers across channels.
- Pre-Testing Paid Media: Other elite Facebook marketing partners like Brand Networks and Adaptly understand that owned and earned media isn’t just valuable in and of itself. It’s also valuable as a source of analytics and data that will hint at what types of content will work as paid media. One airline brand using this technique saw total reach more than double to 63% of its targeted fans.
- Measuring Quality Of Engagement: SPMDs understand that the best metrics don’t just measure quality, but quantity too. SPMDs have the best technology and interfaces for sifting through data.
- Understanding Facebook Activity In Emerging Markets: SPMDs and PMDs more broadly can be marketers’ field experts, sensitizing them to seasonal, cultural, and local economic factors.
- Influencing Facebook Product Development: SPMDs have influence at Facebook and have pushed Facebook to make many needed changes such as streamlining its paid media ad product line.
We also discussed the future of the industry.
They saw consolidation in their area — the tech side of things, as opposed to the creative side — as inevitable, and believed only the marketing developers with the best technology would win out. As more brand dollars flow into social media, some firms will be able to build scale and others will lose the race and fall by the wayside.
- With over 260 PMDs all vying for the same pool of ad dollars, it is unlikely that they all will be able to remain in business. Our sources see industry consolidation via bankruptcies, mergers, and acquisitions.
- The key to this game is the technology. It’s not about a flashy name and a reputation for social media knowledge. The best social media marketing specialists will have a great tech stack at their foundation.
- PMDs should see a greater share of revenue come from software and technology licensing, or software-as-a-service.
- Already, one prominent PMD has folded after failing to reach sustainability. Syncapse was overly dependent on a single client, BlackBerry. And it had not achieved any significant revenue figures for its software package.
- The lessons for social media marketing specialists? Diversify your client base, and build your company on a foundation of great technology, not fee-skimming.
- Other social media networks like Twitter and Pinterest will build out schemes similar to Facebook’s PMD ecosystem, and push agencies and brands to connect with their ad solutions via these partners.
