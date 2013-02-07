The Future Of Shopping Online [SLIDE DECK]

Henry Blodget, Alex Cocotas
U.S. Retail Sales

We just hosted our Social Commerce Summit in New York.To kick off the conference, our BI Intelligence team—Marcelo Ballvé, Alex Cocotas, and I—put together a deck on the current trends in e-commerce and social media.

We’ve posted the deck here. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.

Like this deck? We'd love to have you as a member of BI Intelligence!

Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.