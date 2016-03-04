What Snapchat could look like in the future

5nap10 How Snapchat could look in the future.

Snapchat is already huge, with 8 billion video views per day and 100 million daily active users. However, Snapchat super fan Oscar Lance thinks it could be improved, so he’s created a website detailing his vision for Version 10.0.

Lance’s does not work for Snapchat, but his website 5napchat10 provides an imaginative insight into how the ephemeral messaging app could develop. His ideas include improving the search function, adding the ability to tag friends, making Snapchat profiles, and several changes to Snapchat Discover.

Speaking to Business Insider, the final year student at Hult Business School in London admitted that he’d like to end up with a job at Snapchat as result of the project. However, he said this wasn’t the main motivation behind the project: “I’d love to work with Snapchat, but it wasn’t one of the main intentions, it was more passion towards the technology.”

Lance’s unofficial predictions are set out below:

Lance's version 10.0 is founded on the idea that Snapchat could be more open. 5nap10 It suggests various new features including tagging, GIFs, and stickers. 5nap10 Here's how tagging could work: 5nap10 And this is what it would look like if you were tagged: 5nap10 It would be easy to follow those who have been tagged in the same message. 5nap10 Lance suggests basic profiles could look like this: 5nap10 One key improvement would be a more powerful search feature. 5nap10 Your profile could reveal the channels you have been discovering. 5nap10 This would give others a glimpse into your personality. 5nap10 Profiles include a short biography. 5nap10 You could even edit the name of your story. 5nap10 And tap to show or hide your Snapcode on your profile image. 5nap10 Snapchat 10.0 would make it easier to manage your friend list. 5nap10 Settings would also be considerably easier to organise. 5nap10 How about letting your best Stories survive permanently, attached to your profile? 5nap10 Stories would be completely revamped under Lance's re-design. Snapchat You could make some stories last up to seven days. 5nap10 This could be useful for recording your vacation, all in one go. 5nap10 Certified accounts could be given professional uploading software, like publishers. 5nap10 Currently, messaging on Snapchat is pretty simple. 5nap10 What if you could add GIFs? 5nap10 Or these Snapchat stickers? 5nap10 Lance said that he's been working on the project since mid-January. He thinks that since Snapchat has grown so large, it ought to provide more functionality. He said: 'I'm not saying that Snapchat should open up as much as Facebook but just to make ... the experience that you share a little more continuous.' 5napchat10

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.