What Snapchat could look like in the future

Snapchat is already huge, with 8 billion video views per day and 100 million daily active users. However, Snapchat super fan Oscar Lance thinks it could be improved, so he’s created a website detailing his vision for Version 10.0.
Lance’s does not work for Snapchat, but his website 5napchat10 provides an imaginative insight into how the ephemeral messaging app could develop. His ideas include improving the search function, adding the ability to tag friends, making Snapchat profiles, and several changes to Snapchat Discover.
Speaking to Business Insider, the final year student at Hult Business School in London admitted that he’d like to end up with a job at Snapchat as result of the project. However, he said this wasn’t the main motivation behind the project: “I’d love to work with Snapchat, but it wasn’t one of the main intentions, it was more passion towards the technology.”
Lance’s unofficial predictions are set out below:
Lance said that he's been working on the project since mid-January. He thinks that since Snapchat has grown so large, it ought to provide more functionality. He said: 'I'm not saying that Snapchat should open up as much as Facebook but just to make ... the experience that you share a little more continuous.'
