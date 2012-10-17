The Future Of 'Smobile' -- Social Networking And Mobile [SLIDE DECK]

A few weeks we ago, at our Social Media ROI conference, we spoke about the convergence of social and mobile.



We looked at the continued shift of social networking to mobile, how smartphones compound the difficulties of advertising on social networks, the potential of social commerce and social discovery applications, and the players who have the early lead in monetizing social-mobile media.

The deck below was produced by our BI Intelligence team–analysts Marcelo Ballvé, Alex Cocotas, and I. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.

