Here's What's Really Going On In Online Media Consumption

The past twelve months have been critical and tumultuous for the news world. Even as the “drought of 2009” in advertising spending has begun to lift, changes in consumer behaviour have left content makers and content consumers re-thinking their habits for how they find and track news. In particular, this has lead to the re-thinking of two trends that have created patterns that can be tracked and projected; the arrival of new platforms to read news and the clear growth of Content Aggregation and Curation.

Comparison #1: Print Dailies

While by no means complete, there are four sites that can be used in the “Print Daily” category to look for shifts in behaviour: The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal.



A twelve month review of traffic, not revenue, shows that the New York Times continues slow steady growth as the category leader, while USA Today’s dramatic page view growth in January (to 25M uniques in March of 2010) has been lost (an almost 25% drop) so that in May of 2010, the New York Times and USA Today are tied for traffic. The Wall Street Journal, which continues to put more content behind a pay wall, continues to lose free visitors. The Yearly change represents a +17.70% increase for the New York Times, and a corresponding -13.85% loss for the Journal.

Comparison #2: News Weeklies

Newsweek, Time, The Week, New York Magazine and The Economist were used in this category to look for shifts between brands and to explore consumer shifts. Most clearly, Newsweek, which had been the clear leader in June of 2009, is now falling as Time.com shows a four month growth curve. While significantly smaller, The Week’s focus on multi-source aggregation has shown dramatic improvement,with a +170.16% increase in twelve months as Newsweek.com presents a -17.49% decrease as it shifts from a comprehensive newsweekly to a “narrower” new blog. The idea that visitors want a narrower brand of curation, less content, and more focus doesn’t seem to be bearing fruit for Newsweek given the continued audience loss.

Comparison #3: News Aggregators

Here’s a category with clear winners with dramatic progress.

Back in 2009, after the election, there was a presumption that The Huffington Post’s growth would subside and that the traffic that was almost entirely political and democratic was sure to fall away. Instead, the HuffPo shifted focus, adding categories for Media, Technology, Environment, Books, Entertainment and The Arts. The multi-threaded mix of content Aggregated, Curated, and Created provided a powerful draw for web visitors, resulting in growth of +86.17% over a twelve month period, ending the period with more than 12.5 Million unique visitors per month. The Daily Beast , though considerably smaller that HuffPo, also showed significant growth: more than +251.15% on a percentage basis up to 2 Million Uniques. And finally, The Business Insider posted impressive growth of +232.52 to 1.9 million uniques.



Comparison #4: Cable News Wire Services

In this category, Reuters, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and the Associated Press provide an interesting lens into web visitor behaviour.

As the Associated Press continues to limit its distribution with a variety of fee-based offerings, Reuters.com is growing in reach. Starting the year as the category leader, it ends the year with a more significant lead, widening the gap between itself and the AP and the others in the sector. MSNBC showed a dramatic drop of -20.02%, despite its familial relationship with Microsoft that the presumed traffic that should garner.



Comparison #5: Entertainment Destinations

There are two important stories in this category. First, The Hollywood Reporter, after the purchase and shift in focus under new owners e5 Media, is showing tremendous growth. The shift from an inside Hollywood pub to a consumer brand with a slick website and fast-moving content appears to be paying off. Just twelve months ago THR was number two behind Variety. Now, THR is the clear category winner, with acceleration that suggests that it will continue to pull away. Worth noting here that TMZ’s 6M uniques bests THR’s 1.6M by a significant margin. But clearly there’s a competition heating up.

Then, we looked at some specific match-up’s, battles that are looming or already under way as content rich new Aggregator/Curators do battle with older more established media co’s.

Match Up #1: New York Times vs. The Huffington Post

If ever there were a place where you can see the shifting sand in news behaviour, this match up shows it.

Over the past twelve months The New York Times has gained just two Million Unique visitors, while Huffington Post’s uniques have almost doubled. In the past nine months, the gap between the NY Times and HuffPo has narrowed from more than twelve million to just six, tracking to haveHuffingtonPost overtake the New York Times in uniques by early next year. The NYT’s plan to add a paid service that will limit free visitors is likely to only accelerate this trend. While traffic and visitors don’t, of course, equate to revenue, both publications rely heavily on advertiser revenue, and The New York Times has a far more expensive overhead in news-gathering and fixed costs.

Match Up #2: The Hollywood Reporter vs. Variety

Here too, there’s change in the wind that reflects the divide between digital and print. THR has shifted editorial toward a consumer reader base and resources to the web. Variety is still very much a trade publication, with a limited web presence. The shift to consumer and web and away from print trade is accelerating the growth of THR, even as Variety loses web traction.

Match Up #3: The Huffington Post vs. The Wall Street Journal

This last match up is perhaps unfair, expect that both Rupert Murdoch and Arianna Huffington seem to be courting a ‘free vs. paid’ show down at the OK Corral. So, here it is. When you put up a paywall, visitors decrease. When you expand your offerings, and put more of a mix of Aggregation, Curation and Creation in the hands of your web visitors, you will increase uniques and return visitors.

Match Up #4: Newsweek vs. Time.com

What’s most startling here is just how much of a lead Newsweek.com had on Time.com back in June of 2009. Newsweek had an almost 1.5 Million Unique Visitor lead, and then again, in August, a similar lead. But a year later, and despite a significant re-work of the website to tie into blog-ish trends that included a more aggressive editorial filter and faster changes in the editorial offerings of the site, the result seems to be visitors are voting with their mouse and leaving. To be fair, the change could be scaring away old visitors while new visitors have yet to discover the web-friendly layout and design. But given the current turmoil around the sale of the publication, it seems like the challenge will be to refresh the brand with MORE content (not less) and test the thesis that Huffington Post has proven; giving visitors a large collection of well-curated content, rather than an editorially elitist view of ‘just what we tell you.”



Conclusions:

There are some clear winners, and losers, in this overview of trends in traffic on news sites. Winners include The Week, Huffington Post, Mediaite.com, New York Magazine, Reuters, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Daily Beast. While traffic doesn’t reflect profits,and a number of these sites have spent considerable money to grow their presence, the winners all show a mix of large collections of content, mixing high quality created content with contributed, and curated content.

While the emergence of Curation could suggest that narrower collections, more aggressive organisation and less content is what readers want, the data says otherwise. Both Newsday and Newser now sport tag lines that suggest that “they” will help you read what you need to read to be smart. Newser; “Read Less, Know More” doesn’t reflect the traffic of Huffington Post’s more carefully curated larger collections with the tag line: “News, Blogs, Video, Community.” Similarly, Newsweek’s “What Matters Most” concept of less is more doesn’t seem to be resonating with readers, even as The New York Times reaches out to Aggregate and Curate more content.

