Media Mavens Weigh In: The Future Of News Is...

The future of news is going to be awesome. But it’s going to be different, too.



How so? We asked more than a dozen experts — ranging from Glenn Beck to Mark Cuban to Arianna Huffington — to weigh in.

The broad consensus seems to be that news gathering and distribution will become more nimble, as technology gives voices to those who didn’t have it before — including you, the reader.

But there’s a lot more to it…

Glenn Beck, Founder & CEO of Mercury Radio Arts 'Everyone knows that the internet has transformed how news is both reported and consumed. This fact--that news production and distribution changes--is the new (and only) constant. Change is normal. In the future a lot more stories will be uncovered that have been ignored for too long--stories that people actually want to read about but that the media gatekeepers either finds disinteresting or is afraid to report. The power is shifting from the media to the people. Cave canem.' Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigslist 'The future of news will consist of a small collection of news networks that the public trusts, based on hybrids of different business models. That trust will be based on extended independent fact-checking and observation of other traditional news values, to include the separation of advertising and reporting, and a renewed commitment to the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics. Untrusted news networks will focus on entertainment and gossip, otherwise failing.' Mark Cuban, Co-Owner of 2929 Productions & Chairman of HDNet 'I think the future of news is the branded curation of news. We currently tend to follow big branded entities and aggregators, the NY Times, Huffington Post, Fox News or MSNBC, etc. I think big brands will continue to do fine. However I think the fastest growing segment of the news business will be individuals who create a brand around their name and a niche about which people trust them to educate or entertainment them. John Doe on the best salads in NY. Sally Doe on the local school board. As these niche news individuals gain any momentum or scale, they will be bought or licensed by the big news groups and integrated into bigger sites.' Erin Burnett, CNN Anchor 'The future of news is bigger than ever. It used to be a butterfly opened its wings in Tunis and no one cared. But in a world integrated economically and connected by Facebook and Twitter, more people are impacted and excited by more events. The future of news is more about *stories* than ever before. Citizen journalists have a bigger voice in covering news events via social media, leaving more room for traditional journalists to seek out in-depth stories. Most important, journalism is still about making a difference. Our job is to bring faces, voices and places into people's lives that in some small way make their world a better, more informed one.' 'The future of news is not what it was. We have not begun to reimagine what news can be digitally: as a platform for communities to share what they know, as a means for journalists to add value to that exchange, as a vehicle for finding tremendous new efficiencies, as a way for news organisations to create valued relationships with the public. The internet is as disruptive as Gutenberg's press and we've only begun to see its impact on news and every other industry. It's only 1467, folks.' Arianna Huffington, President & Editor-In-Chief of AOL Huffington Post Media Group 'The future of news is about connection and engagement. It's an ongoing, real time, two-way collaboration in which the distinction between producer and consumer will grow increasingly hazy. Reading the news is no longer passive, it's active. More and more people realise that by shaping and participating in the news, they can help shape the world around them as well.' Jessica Coen, Editor-in-Chief of Jezebel.com 'Sources will continue to trend towards the faceless: tweets, comments, message boards. Younger people instinctively share online -- as they grow older and gain power, it may not even occur to them to divulge something in a face-to-face setting. The seeds of most game-changing stories will be planted in an obscure message board you've never heard of; eventually we'll see every little story break like Bin Laden, with rumblings on social networks. And to that end, the definition of a scoop is already changing. A single story will have to be truly spectacular to be heard over the din of online information.' Lionel Barber, Editor of the Financial Times 'The future of news is bright. People still want relevant and timely dispatches explaining business, economic, financial, political and social trends in the world. But news will appear in multiple guises on multiple platforms, delivered not only by trusted craftsmen and women known as journalists but also by individuals newly enabled by the internet revolution. In this noisy, crowded space, trusted global brands like the Financial Times will stand out.' Jesse Angelo, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily 'The future of news is taking the power of digital media -- mobility, customisation, interactivity, social distribution, instantly available information -- and marrying it with the most important lessons we have learned over the past 100 years in this business. Good editing, what they now call curation, is vital and always will be. Good reporting and good storytelling are vital, and always will be. And people will always love good pictures. Especially of baby animals and things on fire.' Mike McCue, Co-Founder & CEO of Flipboard 'The future of news is social. This means that we'll increasingly be able to rely on the news coming to us from our friends who are using social media to share stories, photos and information. Additionally, technologies that can surface the most relevant stories to us will become more robust and reliable, adding to this trend. Ultimately, successful media companies will use social technologies to expand their relationship with the reader, not just port the written word to digital.' 'The future of news is going to be interactive, social, unregulated and all around you. News happens everywhere and with technology available to us, news will be reported as it's happening. Journalists, youtubers, bloggers, twitpicers, will all work together to create the best possible news coverage.' Akshay Kothari, Co-Founder & CEO of Pulse 'The future of news is interactive. There's tremendous social, cultural, and political value in the discussions that happen after a news story breaks. These discussions used to happen in person near the water cooler a decade ago. Today, more and more of our daily activities occur in the digital world, and these discussions are now happening on platforms, including social networks and, increasingly, mobile apps.' Molly McAleer, Sophia Rossi and Zooey Deschanel, Founders of HelloGiggles 'The HelloGiggles girls are anticipating (or at least hoping!) that more and more important news will come to us in small bites that we can digest as we go about our work day. The three of us turn to Twitter for find breaking news, whether it be from standard news outlets (@NYTimes @NiemanLab), or local news that covers our specific interests (@LarchmontLA, @WeHoDaily.) A news aggregator like @AntDeRosa, has become crucial player in keeping us informed. We've also found that the news stories we are most often compelled by are ones that the people we follow on various social media outlets are the most passionate about. Fair and balanced coverage? No thank you. Breaking stories broken down so we can keep informed yet continue on with our day? Yes, please!' Jason McCabe Calacanis, CEO of Mahalo & ThisWeekIn 'The Future of News is video from experts. The age of journalists--and simple 'writers'--having exclusive control of the news flow has ended. Vertical experts are now either going direct to consumers or being syndicated in online properties. Text-based content is moving to video due to internet-enabled TVs, iPads and user preference. The difference between an expert on video and a journalist in video is stunning. Journalists can look very uninformed when speaking on video, but experts shine when speaking off the cuff--for obvious reasons.' Steve Fowle, Editor of The New Hampshire Gazette 'The future of news is the future of civilisation. Current media practices distort the democratic process in ways that favour those who are already far too powerful, as the recent debt ceiling imbroglio amply demonstrates. Humans distracted by the newest technologies tend to overlook powerful mature technologies; low-cost web offset printing is more accessible than ever thanks to cheap digital tools. Every U.S. Congressional district should -- and can -- have its own concise, independent, and free weekly tabloid, beholden to that district's constituents rather than their corporate overlords.' Mark Stencel, Managing Editor of NPR's Digital News 'Back in the early years of online, our news colleagues sometimes joked that digital news wouldn't catch on because you couldn't easily take your computer on the bus or to the john. (I think they were joking anyway!) Now online news is, at long last, portable. You can take a device anywhere. And liberating what we do from 'Web classic' -- the Web we access from laptops and desktops -- means our editorial cycle is no longer defined and constrained by the workday. It also means audio is more important than ever, especially for those users who are on the move. That's exciting for broadcasters like us and our member stations. Until very recently, we depended on workday lulls for most of our online activity -- with spikes for the morning boot-up and again at lunch, steep cliff-drops at the end of the day, followed by quiet weekend valleys. Ubiquitous broadband and mobile gizmos have changed that. We're only beginning to understand exactly how and when people will be reading, watching and listening to what we do, and on which devices. But in a mobile world, we do know the 'where' is everywhere.' Matt Sanchez, CEO of SAY Media 'News will be filtered and relevant to your community and interests. We are again entering the age of polarising point of view - news will come to us in the future in a way that reflects our interests and only significant events will rise above that fray. We will look to 'trusted' sources like Huffington Post and Fox News to provide up to date news. Journalistic practice will evolve toward local, timely, iterative information sharing. Point of view will carry the day.' John Ryley, Head of Sky News 'The Future of News will see the basic rules of news provision remain the same - the need to deliver independent, impartial and accurate news with insight and analysis. What we will see though is the continual evolution of the delivery of that news across multiple platforms - TV, radio, online, on mobile, on tablets - all in a format that works best for the consumer.' Jane Pratt, Creative Director, Style, SAY Media and Editorial Director, xoJane.com 'Giving people anonymity has been important in the past, but more and more anonymity in news is creating disbelief. We are all news sources and must be willing to stand behind the information we share -- whether that be in breaking news stories or online comments. Sites like Facebook are making all of us 'exposed' - in the future, people will expect to know more about the lives of reporters and content creators they follow as well as the origin of the information they are sharing.This exposure will create trust.'

