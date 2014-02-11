The Future Of Mobile Is Figuring Out What You Want Before You Do [Slide Deck]

If there’s one buzzword that we’re going to be hear used a lot this year, it’s “context.”

From Google Now (Google’s digital assistant) and its preemptive restaurant recommendations to the startup Yahoo bought that completely changes how your Android phone works, companies are doing their best to provide the information you need without making you look for it yourself.

At the InContext conference hosted by EverythingMe in San Francisco last week, Andreessen Horowitz analyst Benedict Evans gave a presentation on the future of services that look at the contextual information from your phone’s location, your previous searches, and the things you like on social media to serve up relevant information when you need it. He graciously gave us permission to publish it for our readers here.

