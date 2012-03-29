The Future Of Mobile [CHARTS]

Alex Cocotas

Global Internet Device Sales:

Connected Devices Growth


Global Internet Device Sales Forecast:

Connected Devices Growth


Global Smartphone vs. Dumbphone Subscribers, 2011:

Smartphones vs. Dumbphones

 


Changes In Smartphone Ownership, 2011-2012 (U.S.):


Global Smartphone Penetration Forecast:

Global Smartphone Penetration Forecast


Smartphone Penetration By Age And Income (U.S.):

Smartphone Penetration By Age And Income


Tablet Sales Forecast:

Tablets Forecast


Smartphone Market Share By OS (Global):

 

Global Smartphone Market Share By OS


Mobile Market Share By OS (U.S.):

Mobile Market Share By OS


New Project Starts, iOS vs. Android:

New Project Starts, iOS vs. Android


Cross-Platform Revenue Comparison: iOS vs. Android:

Developer


Top Mobile Web Categories By Growth In Audience:

Top Mobile Categories By Growth In Audience


U.S. Mobile Advertising Revenues, 2009-2011:

U.S. Mobile Advertising Revenue


2011 U.S. Ad Spending vs. Consumer Time Spent By Media:

U.S. Ad Spending vs. Consumer Time Spent By Media


Mobile Usage Growth By Platform:

Mobile Usage


PayPal Payments Processed:

PayPal Mobile Payments Processed


Square Estimated Daily Payment Volume And Revenues:

Square Estimated Daily Payment Volume And Revenues


Media Content Paid For On A Tablet, Q4 2011:

Media Content Paid For On A Tablet


Mobile App Revenue:

Mobile App Revenue


Angry Birds Downloads vs. Nintendo DS Sales:

Angry Birds Downloads vs. Nintendo DS Sales


Instagram Estimated Users And Employees:

Instagram Employees + Users


G-20 Internet Access:

