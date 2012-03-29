The Future Of Mobile [CHARTS]

To download the entire presentation as a PDF click here.



To download a single chart from the presentation:

Click a thumbnail below to see the full-sized version. Right-click on the full-sized version. Select “Save Image As” to download the chart to your hard drive.

Global Internet Device Sales:





Global Internet Device Sales Forecast:





Global Smartphone vs. Dumbphone Subscribers, 2011:





Changes In Smartphone Ownership, 2011-2012 (U.S.):





Global Smartphone Penetration Forecast:





Smartphone Penetration By Age And Income (U.S.):





Tablet Sales Forecast:





Smartphone Market Share By OS (Global):





Mobile Market Share By OS (U.S.):





New Project Starts, iOS vs. Android:





Cross-Platform Revenue Comparison: iOS vs. Android:





Top Mobile Web Categories By Growth In Audience:





U.S. Mobile Advertising Revenues, 2009-2011:





2011 U.S. Ad Spending vs. Consumer Time Spent By Media:





Mobile Usage Growth By Platform:





PayPal Payments Processed:





Square Estimated Daily Payment Volume And Revenues:





Media Content Paid For On A Tablet, Q4 2011:





Mobile App Revenue:





Angry Birds Downloads vs. Nintendo DS Sales:





Instagram Estimated Users And Employees:





G-20 Internet Access:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.