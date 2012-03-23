THE FUTURE OF MOBILE [SLIDE DECK]

Yesterday, we hosted our IGNITION WEST: Future of Mobile conference in San Francisco.



To kick off the conference, our BI Intelligence team—Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Alex Cocotas, and I—put together a deck on the current trends in mobile. We looked closely at the growth of smartphones and tablets, the platform wars, and how consumers are actually using their devices.

You can flip through the deck below (click on the link).

(BI Intelligence, by the way, is a new industry research service for executives and investors. We recently launched, and we hope you’ll all become members. Please sign up for a free one month trial here.)

