The Future Of Mobile And Online Banking: 2014 [SLIDE DECK]

BII Banks are no longer opening new branches.

Since the early days of the internet, retail banks have feared the day when customers would turn away from traditional brick-and-mortar bank branches. With the rise of mobile banking, it’s definitely starting to happen.

BI Intelligence finds that even banks’ desktop websites are seeing a loss in use, as smartphone apps become personal finance hubs. Young consumers are also increasingly looking to tech companies for financial services. We’ve created these slides to preview our report on how digital banking is changing in the mobile era. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a research and analysis service focused on payments, e-commerce, mobile computing, and digital media. Only subscribers can download the full report on Mobile Banking, as well as the report’s individual charts and datasets in Excel, along with the PowerPoint version of this deck. Please sign up for a free trial here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.