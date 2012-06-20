The Future Of Mobile Ads [SLIDE DECK]

Last week, we hosted our Mobile Advertising Conference in New York.



To kick off the conference, the BI Intelligence team put together a deck on the current trends in mobile advertising. We looked closely at the growth of smartphones and tablets, mobile usage trends, and emerging mobile advertising strategies.

You can flip through the deck below (click on the link).

BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, and access all the Excel spreadsheets used to create the charts. Please sign up for a free one month trial here.

