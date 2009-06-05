The Future Of Media: Facebook, Ustream, The Jonas Brothers And 974,000 Tweens

An hour-long video chat with the Jonas Brothers drew 974,000 unique viewers on Facebook last week.
If 974,000 sounds like a lot of people, that’s because it is. It’s not the record-breaking 10 million people who watched Hannah Montana immediately following the premiere of High School Musical 2 on the Disney Channel in 2007, but it is “Larry King on a good night,” as AdAge’s Michael Learmonth puts it.
Also, putting three dudes on a couch in front of a laptop doesn’t cost a lot.
Neither Facebook nor Ustream, which provided the video tech, sold any ads against the show, but there is good reason to expect they’ll slap a pre-roll on the next Jonas chat.
More stats, quoted from a Ustream release:
- 1.5 million unique posts were made via Facebook Live Feed
- 23K average posts per minute
- More than 100K users joined the webcast after seeing their friend’s comment on Facebook
- 974K total unique viewers watched the one hour webcast
- Ustream reported the Jonas Brothers webcast on Facebook surpassed the largest live video event they have hosted for any music artist
- Over 40,000 tweets were sent out about the event during the one hour webcast.
