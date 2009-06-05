The Future Of Media: Facebook, Ustream, The Jonas Brothers And 974,000 Tweens





An hour-long video chat with the Jonas Brothers drew 974,000 unique viewers on Facebook last week.

If 974,000 sounds like a lot of people, that’s because it is. It’s not the record-breaking 10 million people who watched Hannah Montana immediately following the premiere of High School Musical 2 on the Disney Channel in 2007, but it is “Larry King on a good night,” as AdAge’s Michael Learmonth puts it.

Also, putting three dudes on a couch in front of a laptop doesn’t cost a lot.

Neither Facebook nor Ustream, which provided the video tech, sold any ads against the show, but there is good reason to expect they’ll slap a pre-roll on the next Jonas chat.

More stats, quoted from a Ustream release:

1.5 million unique posts were made via Facebook Live Feed

23K average posts per minute

More than 100K users joined the webcast after seeing their friend’s comment on Facebook

974K total unique viewers watched the one hour webcast

Ustream reported the Jonas Brothers webcast on Facebook surpassed the largest live video event they have hosted for any music artist

Over 40,000 tweets were sent out about the event during the one hour webcast.

