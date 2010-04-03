The Future Of Media: 12 Newspaper And Magazine iPad Apps

It’s the day we have been waiting for.



The iPad App Store is open. The tablets are en route to hundreds of thousands of buyers. They are already lining up at Apple stores to get their own tomorrow.

Some magazines and newspapers are ready with iPad apps on day one, ready to add another revenue stream with either priced apps or by signing on launch sponsors and advertising.

So far, we are underwhelmed by what’s available. Some of the publisher iPad apps are iPhone copy cats or just straight-forward articles and pictures.

Certainly, publishers will be able to tweak their designs. We hope they come up with more interesting ways of displaying their content on the iPad, or on iPad-friendly sites.

They are going to have to if they plan on charging people for them.

Some of these apps won’t be available for download until tomorrow, but we lay out pricing, feature descriptions and a link to where you can download it to check it out yourself. We’ll have more comprehensive views once we get to play with these apps on an actual iPad.

But in the meantime:

