The Future Of Media: 12 Newspaper And Magazine iPad Apps

It’s the day we have been waiting for.
The iPad App Store is open. The tablets are en route to hundreds of thousands of buyers. They are already lining up at Apple stores to get their own tomorrow.
Some magazines and newspapers are ready with iPad apps on day one, ready to add another revenue stream with either priced apps or by signing on launch sponsors and advertising.
Click through iPad apps to see the future of media >
So far, we are underwhelmed by what’s available. Some of the publisher iPad apps are iPhone copy cats or just straight-forward articles and pictures.
Certainly, publishers will be able to tweak their designs. We hope they come up with more interesting ways of displaying their content on the iPad, or on iPad-friendly sites.
They are going to have to if they plan on charging people for them.
Some of these apps won’t be available for download until tomorrow, but we lay out pricing, feature descriptions and a link to where you can download it to check it out yourself. We’ll have more comprehensive views once we get to play with these apps on an actual iPad.
But in the meantime:
Check out what’s going to be in store so far >
Exclusive Video: Back Into the iPad App Store, Now with More Apps from Federico Viticci on Vimeo.
Price: Free
Features: A limited selection of news, opinion and features that are automatically updated. Photo slideshows and videos. Offline viewing. Sharing options so users can email articles.
Download here.
Discover Simple, Private Sharing at Drop.io
Price: Free
Features: News, Arts & Life, Music articles (the iPad-enabled site includes all content). Audio players for easy listening to more than a 1,000 streaming programs. Can keep stories in 'play' mode while exploring other parts of the app. Playlist, station finger, bookmarking station favourites. Sharing features.
Download here.
Mag+ live with Popular Science+ from Bonnier on Vimeo.
Price: $4.99 per issue.
Features: Popular Science articles and news. Full-colour diagrams and images. In 'Look mode,' users can tap the screen and make the article text disappear, so they can see photos and illustrations. Pop-up content panel to navigate between sections. Bookmarking pages. Offline reading. In-app store to buy future issues. COMING SOON: 'Heated' mode, which will allow users to select text and can e-mail, tweet, post to Facebook, or save in a Scrapbook. Packaged subscriptions are also on the way.
Download here.
Price: $3.99 per week subscription, with a monthly credit card charge of $17.29.
Features: Subscriber-only content including Business and Markets with access to a 7-day archive that can be downloaded any time. personalisation features so users can save sections and articles in a queue.
Download here.
Price: Free
Features: Bloomberg news and videos. Real-time information including stocks, indexes, charts, currency exchanges. personalisation user finances.
Download here.
Price: Free until July 4, 2010. Then, a fee-based subscription.
Features: USA TODAY articles, photos and multimedia. Sharing via Twitter, Facebook, email. Offline reading. Live, updated sports scores, weather forecasts and maps. USA TODAY Snapshots with polls.
Download here.
Price: Free
Features: Reuters news on markets and mergers. Personalizing with options to customise the news based on the users' location. Company profiles, business descriptions, people profiles. Offline reading.
Download here.
Price: Free. AP Gateway is preparing a paid iPad app, though.
Features: Looks a lot like AP Mobile for iPhone. Breaking news and articles. Personalizing options. Pick and choose broadcasters and local newspapers to filter into AP's photos, articles, videos. Bookmarking. Sharing capabilities.
Download here.
Price: $4.99 per issue
Features: Magazine articles, photo slideshows and videos. Content from TIME's international editions. A live newsfeed from TIME.com. Available weekly on Fridays.
Download (not available until tomorrow).
Price: $4.99
Features: Interactive video, including out-takes, sneak-peeks and behind-the-scenes clips. Facebook and Twitter integration. Email sharing. Three multi-level games with worldwide leaderboards. Bookmarking for photos, games and video. Cast bios, TV schedules.
Download here.
Price: Free
Features: Free streaming of a selection of shows, with advertising. Primetime TV schedule. Will store a list of shows users have watched and bookmark the places where they left off. Streaming is only supported over Wi-Fi.
Download here.
Time Inc.'s Sports Illustrated demoed this tablet version in early December. Users can flip through pages, rearrange stories, view game photos and video footage, and get game stats in real time.
Hearst's Esquire has an iPhone app that could look a lot like a tablet app. It currently sells for $2.99.
Wired worked with Adobe to create this demonstration of a tablet app at their pop-up store last year. Warning: Turn down your volume, it was a little loud there. Users can flip through content and ads, but there's also an interesting section about 30 seconds in the video that shows how they can interact with a map.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.