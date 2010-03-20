The Future Of Legal Advice: Cheap And Fast Or Your Money Back

If you need a lawyer to draw up a merger in 20 hours or less, Simplicity Law is your answer.



Dion Persson, a former executive at insulation manufacturer Johns Manville, started Simplicity Law six months ago to take advantage of the small businesses in the market for inexpensive legal help. Services and quotes are available on its website, which is the primary way clients find the firm.

With three lawyers, the firm promises 24-hour turnaround and a full refund guarantee if clients are not content. Persson has grand ambitions to move his model into the biggest 100 markets across the country.

Denver Post: One way Persson hopes to do that is by hiring stay-at-home mothers who have left big law firms.

A key to the firm’s strategy is cutting overhead costs. The office is austere, with a few cubicles and a conference table. Most work is done via phone and e-mail. Simplicity Law does without an extensive library, relying on legal databases and the Internet.

At the six-month mark, the firm had 140 clients. Maybe more firms should start buffing their websites.

Check out the Denver Post for more.

