The Future Of JPMorgan Depends On These 7 People

Duoguang, who joined JPMorgan in 2010, was chosen to lead JPMorgan's new securities joint venture with First Capital Securities Co., according to reports from the WSJ and Caijing.

The new joint venture, the first approved in six years, will finally allow the firm to underwrite securities in China, but it will still be restricted from other services offered by local and some established international banks such as UBS. For example, it faces a five year wait to be eligible for a brokerage licence under current regulations.

Though right now its restricted to a one-third ownership of the venture, the WSJ said that was likely to increase should regulations change.

Duoguang formerly worked for twelve years ar China International Capital Corp (CICC), the investment bank in which Morgan Stanley had a one-third stake before selling in December.