The Future Of iPhone Screens: Thinner, Curvable, Easier Read In Sunlight, And Anti-Germ

iPhone screens have always been made out of something called Gorilla Glass, a product from Corning.



But lately, there have been rumours that new iPhones will be made out of a material called sapphire crystal.

Already, the glass that covers the iPhone 5’s camera lense is made from sapphire cyrstal.

These rumours have prompted Corning to brag about coming improvements to Gorilla Glass.

They sound pretty great.

Corning says that soon, Gorilla Glass will…

…Reflect sunlight less, so that gadget screens are more readable in direct sunlight

…incorporate antimicrobial technology, to reduce some of the seriously nasty amount of germs on your smartphone.

Corning says Gorilla Glass is already thin and durable enough that it can be curved to fit into gadgets that don’t have flat screens – like maybe Apple’s coming “iWatch.”

It also says Gorilla Glass can take 2.5X as much force as sapphire crystal before it breaks.

Here’s the video where Corning brags. We spotted it on MacRumors:



