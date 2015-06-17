The future of horror movies is here

Paramount’s mega-successful, micro-budget “Paranormal Activity” series just got a new revenue stream.

“Paranormal Activity” will team with VRWERX to expand into virtual reality with a “Paranormal Activity” VR game slated to be released for all major head-monitor displays. That includes HTC Vive, Sony’s Project Morpheus, Oculus Rift; PC; mobile; and consoles, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“Paranormal Activity” is the second highest-grossing horror franchise of all time and has earned more than $US800 million worldwide to date. The sixth film in the series, “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension,” will be released in October.

There aren’t many details surrounding the the concept of the game, but here’s what was stated in the press release:

“Paranormal Activity is the perfect property for VRWERX. This franchise represents a huge audience that loves visceral, unbridled terror, which we intend to intensify through the incredible immersion that only virtual reality enables. Our goal is for the Paranormal Activity VR video game to not only be the scariest game you’ve ever played, but the scariest experience you’ve ever had!”

