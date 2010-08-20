The Future Of Fannie And Freddie Will Be Thousands Of Fannie And Freddies

If the Obama administration’s view towards Fannie and Freddie could be summed succinctly, it would be this: Fannie and Freddie are no good anymore, but the underlying premise, government financing for mortgages, is sound.



As such, we believe what James Pethokoukis is reporting regarding the likely policy proposal that the White House will put forward:

1) The feds explicitly backstop mortgage-backed securities issued by government-blessed entities who – in exchange – pay Uncle Sam an insurance fee (counted by budget scorekeepers as revenue.)

2) Fannie and Freddie – whom Rep. Barney Frank says should be “abolished” – are wound down.

3) Under a “Let a thousand flowers bloom” approach, private companies, nonprofits and even cooperatives get government charters to securitize low-risk mortgages for middle-class homes.

4) Mildly more racy loans for McMansions are handled by private issuers, but sans government guarantee.

So, basically lots of little GSEs.

The one advantage we can think of is that these smaller companies won’t be breeding grounds, most likely, for politicians and other crony capitalists. The bad news: The underlying premise of government backing for financing is the problem, and that’s going nowhere.

