This Is The Future Of Evernote, The Best Note-Taking App On The Planet

Evernote, the popular multi-platform note taking service, recently shared its thoughts on the future of the company.



Evernote is currently experimenting with bringing features from one of its apps called Evernote Hello to the main Evernote app.

Evernote Hello is a new way to manage contacts. The app lets you capture information about people you meet like their name, email address, picture, and more there’s also business card scanning too.

But Hello isn’t doing so well. It only has 12 ratings with 2.5 stars out of five in Apple’s App Store. Instead of experimenting, Evernote needs to just integrate the features into the main app and do away with Hello all together.

Here are some of the experimental features Evernote is working on:

Hello Connect: a feature that lets you quickly exchange contact information with people around you.

Structured scanning: The app will be smart enough to tell what you’re taking a photo of and put that data in the right place. For example, if you take a photo of a business card, Evernote will add the person’s email, phone number, etc. in the proper contacts fields.

Automatic grouping: Evernote wants to automatically create buckets for a lot of different notes that are related in either time or subject.

The data type of “person”: This feature will make Evernote better at helping users to rediscover stored notes and memories and connect people to related notes too.

Integration with other data sources: Evernote wants to integrate data from all over the place including, social networks, commerce sites, sensor platforms and even business services.

People love Evernote so much because it’s easy to use and syncs your notes so they’re available anywhere you go. If the company added these features it’s currently experimenting with, it can only get more useful.

