THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL LENDING: 2015 [SLIDE DECK]

The lending industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by digital. A new class of companies called peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders are creating online marketplaces that are pulling both borrowers and investors away from traditional banks.
Here are some of the topics we cover in the deck:
- A brief history of P2P lending, including the factors that led to its rise.
- An explanation of how P2P lending works.
- The size of the P2P lending industry in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and China.
- How banks are responding.
- The risk factors that could derail the industry.
The companies mentioned in this year’s presentation include Lending Club, Prosper, Zopa, and China Rapid Finance.
