THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL LENDING: 2015 [SLIDE DECK]

The lending industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by digital. A new class of companies called peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders are creating online marketplaces that are pulling both borrowers and investors away from traditional banks.

Here are some of the topics we cover in the deck:

A brief history of P2P lending, including the factors that led to its rise.

An explanation of how P2P lending works.

The size of the P2P lending industry in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and China.

How banks are responding.

The risk factors that could derail the industry.

The companies mentioned in this year’s presentation include Lending Club, Prosper, Zopa, and China Rapid Finance.

