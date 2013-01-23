6 Big Trends That Are Changing The Future Of Corporate Learning

Bersin by Deloitte, a human resources firm, has an interesting report out on the future of learning in organisations.



The language in which it’s written is turgid, to put it kindly (“Our new High-Impact Learning organisation Framework® shows organisations have moved from ‘talent-driven learning’ to a focus on ‘continuous capability development’ . . . “), but there are some good insights to be had. Here, translated from corporate-speak, are its main findings and predictions:

1. Companies that revisit employee performance goals each quarter are more than 30 per cent more productive than those that set goals annually.

2. Traditional training models—everyone trundles off to a day-long seminar that proceeds to bore them out of their minds—are being replaced by learning that takes place on mobile devices, incorporates social media, and is continuous (not a one-shot deal but happening all the time).

3. The developers of corporate learning programs are paying more attention to exactly what each learner requires, identifying their needs in the same way that marketers have figured out how to pinpoint what consumers want.

4. The fast-changing business climate is creating greater demand for learning and development programs, which grew 12 per cent last year—the highest growth rate in more than eight years.

5. Given the demand for skilled workers, many companies are focusing more on developing the talent they already have in-house. The report describes one successful technology company that lets employees change jobs within the firm after only a year in their current position, a policy that it believes tremendously improves its employee retention.

6. Human resources departments are beginning to use “big data” to inform their decisions about employees, crunching large amounts of information to guide them in hiring and promoting. Some companies have even developed scientific models to predict the engagement of their employees. (Read more here.)

Do you see any of these trends playing out in your organisation? Where do you see organizational learning heading?

