The Future Of California: Marijuana, Prostitution, And Corporate Sponsorships

The OC Register just released an awesome prophecy of the future of California.



They predict: A surge in corporate sponsorships in 2010. Marijuana legalization in 2011 and a new source for city revenue. An austerity regime for police, who will only enforce violent crimes, followed by the legalization of prostitution.

Far fetched? Maybe not. California’s decade-long budget crisis keeps getting worse >



