The Future Of Aussie Sports Broadcasting: Tech To Watch

From the stadiums of the future to the cutting-edge cameras and graphics technology used behind the scenes and on your screens, it’s a great time to be a sports fan.

Image: Getty

The biggest development fans can expect from both the SCG and Melbourne Cricket Club, will be high-speed WiFi internet, which will take the load off phone networks, making it easier for spectators to communicate with their friends during the game.

The Victoria Racing Club has spent $1.4 million installing a free, stadium-wide Wi-Fi network so that people’s smartphones won’t just be “dead weight” at the Emirates Melbourne Cup Carnival this November.

A bold platoon of Australians is over in England’s backyard right now, trying to win back the Ashes Urn and the praise of a grateful nation. The first Ashes test saw Australia lose thanks to a controversial umpiring decision that eventually came down to how well the technology on the pitch keeps track of the play. Join us at the crease as we face down the tech behind cricket broadcasting.

While we like to think of Australia as the ‘clever country’, it’s not unusual for sport to dominate our national psyche. Yet the two aren’t as mutually exclusive as some may think. Australia has a long and proud history of sporting innovation. Here are seven success stories that have changed sport forever, particularly how we watch along at home…

The promise for the living room of the future. One where rugby players would leap out of your television to ground a winning try on your living room rug. That future was a false start: Australia’s major TV networks are killing off 3D broadcasting. But take a knee, for not all is lost. Here is the future of 3D and high-definition in Australia.

In any game, raw talent will crush technology any day. But golf, much more than its less-nuanced contact-sport cousins, is a pursuit where the plethora of equipment options can seem overwhelming.

Formula One kicked off way back in 1946 and immediately started earning a reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous sports. Ever since then, the only thing that has gone faster than the drivers themselves is the speed of innovation surrounding their cars. This is a brief history of speed.

Competition breeds innovation, especially in sports broadcasting. Think about Australian Cricket in the 1980s. Or today’s multi-billion dollar battle for sports rights and viewer experience bragging-rights between networks owned by ESPN, Fox, ABC and NBC. American sports take on-screen stats and graphics to an obsessive level. Here we look at some of our favourite tech.

