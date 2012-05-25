The Future Of Armani

It was Giorgio Armani’s obsession with health that led to his brush with death. For 10 days in May 2009, Armani, one of the most influential fashion designers and entrepreneurs of our time, lay in a hospital bed with what he describes as “a very serious” case of hepatitis.



The cause of his illness wasn’t the stress that comes from juggling a global empire of clothes, accessories, furniture, cosmetics and real estate. It was the supplements. Then 75 years old, he was drinking them every morning in a small glass as he hit the gym. “My doctor told me: Get rid of all this shit you’re drinking,” Armani recalls.

Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.