THE FUTURE OF APPS [SLIDE DECK]

Last week, we hosted our IGNITION WEST: Future of Mobile conference in San Francisco.One of the best presentations from the show was a deck on the current trends in mobile apps, put together by Flurry, a company that helps mobile developers monetise.



It looks closely at how mobile app businesses are disrupting massive industries, from TV to retail.

It goes over mobile app usage and where it’s growing most (China!). It explains how appmakers are actually making money, and how much they’re making.

