Here's The Funny Thing About The Fed Upgrading Its Economic Outlook

So the Fed came out with minutes today, and it upgraded its outlook to the economy.



What’s hilarious is that it was just in November that the Fed lowered its economic outlook, though by then it seemed late, and behind the curve.

And that’s how it seems again today. Wall Street has been hiking its outlook for a while already, and in some cases are ahead of the Fed’s current estimates.

Between the Fed hiking its outlook, and chatter about Roubini going bullish, it’d be a perfect opportunity for us to insert some cliche comment about stocks being at a top.

