

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942e29985c88766362efe9/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-2009-8/the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-1" caption="" source="" alt="Twitter Wit" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

“I’m see-through. And my top is drunk.” – @printartist





“Cranked the treadmill up to MAX for 15 minutes. When I finally took a break my roller skates were hot to the touch.” – @thepeoplegeek



See? Twitter doesn’t make make any money, but it can make you laugh.

At least, that’s the theory behind former Valleywag editor Nick Douglas’s new book Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less, which goes on sale today.

See 10 more of the funniest tweets collected in Twitter Wit→

The book is a collection of hundreds of funny Tweets from lots of random users. It features a forward by Twitter cofounder Biz Stone. It’s published by HarperCollins’s It Books imprint.

Our review? We’ll use 18 characters: It’s pretty funny.

Here’s a Q&A with Nick from Twitter Wit’s press packet:

In 140 words or less, describe your book Twitter Wit.

Twitter Wit is an authorised collection of the wittiest sayings from the millions of users on Twitter. It’s a small example of how everyone has a joke in them, and that a retail clerk or a high school student can be just as funny as a professional comedian. Of course the comedians in the book are fantastic too. Reading the book is like watching just the cool fight scenes from “Scarface.” It’s also a way to find good Twitter users who will entertain you every day on the site.

Now do it Twitter-style: 140 characters or less.

Twitter Wit has hundreds of the cleverest jokes ever written on Twitter.

When did you join Twitter and how have you seen it change since then?

I joined Twitter in 2006, back when having about two thousand followers meant I was one of the hundred most popular users. Now of course the top 20 users all have over a million followers, and most of them are celebrities. Twitter has lost some of its geekiness. It’s still hella geeky, but it’s nice to have some users on there who talk about things that aren’t iPhones. And the site has hardly reached its peak. I hope that within a couple of years, it’s weird for an A-list actor not to send Twitter updates. Why isn’t Steve Martin on Twitter? Larry David could crack out some good messages.



What makes for a good tweet [aka Twitter post]? What criteria did you use for the book?

A good tweet always knows it’s a tweet. Nothing ruins a joke like an awkward delivery, so a joke on Twitter shouldn’t be squeezed into 140 characters with abbreviations and missing punctuation. The most succinct tweet in the book, the user @scottsimpson’s summary of the 2008 Presidential debates, took two words: “That won.” For this book, I read through thousands of submissions, and I combed through the tweets I’d been bookmarking for two years. Each tweet in the book had to be funny in a longer context than the day-to-day rotation of Twitter. I had to cut a lot of good jokes that only make sense when the current news cycle is on your mind. That’s why I recommend following the contributors on Twitter – some of the best jokes only make sense for a week before you forget their context.



What are the different types of Twitter witticisms? Are they classifiable?

I found three major categories. The most frequent is the observation drawn from daily life: “I’m pretty sure every third bark translates to human as dumbass” (@chinurse). Others are microfiction: “Made it rain at the club last night. Thought people grab all the money and give it back so you can throw it again. Not how it works I guess” (@azizansari). And others are just good jokes: “Productivity tip: Do everything faster” (@carlmorris).



For all those Twitter holdouts: why do you tweet and why should they?

I tweet for the attention. Most of the people in the book do too! A lot of them didn’t know they could be so funny until they were encouraged to. If you really hate attention, then honestly you should stay away from Twitter. But if you’ve avoided Twitter because you “just have nothing to say” or because you think it’s boring, the easy answer is: follow better people, like the ones in this book. I’ve seen people get jobs over this site. I even know a couple who liked each other’s tweets so much that they talked, met, and now they’re getting married. And if you join, I am hereby guaranteeing that you will find true happiness and fulfillment. For about five minutes a day.

See 10 of the funniest tweets collected in Twitter Wit→

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-1″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less



“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f1cf8eb265f283b64b8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-2″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f23a17e735e763e1f2c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-3″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f2a64da446f027229ef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-4″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f32ace87b3578a1a1f2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-5″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f389dd58a4c6c7f5464/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-6″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f40a0f0de3c3e09c292/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-7″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f48e0daf17b7766e08e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-8″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f53ce3955667ba904fd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-9″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f5af9d717180da4fea2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-funniest-tweets-on-twitter-10″

title=”The Funniest Tweets On Twitter”

content=”From: Twitter Wit: Brilliance in 140 Characters or Less“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a942f63c59dd1281f370514/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.