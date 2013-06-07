The Funniest Tweets About The PRISM Government Spying Scandal

Julie Bort

If there’s an upside to the idea that the government has been snooping through everyone’s Internet business, it’s this: funny tweets.

Note that Twitter was not named among the Internet companies who have allegedly been involved in the program, called PRISM. (They deny knowledge of it).

Not that it matters. The wits on Twitter would be posting their jokes anyway.

Here’s a few of our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.