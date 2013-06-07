The Funniest Tweets About The PRISM Government Spying Scandal

If there’s an upside to the idea that the government has been snooping through everyone’s Internet business, it’s this: funny tweets.



Note that Twitter was not named among the Internet companies who have allegedly been involved in the program, called PRISM. (They deny knowledge of it).

Not that it matters. The wits on Twitter would be posting their jokes anyway.

Here’s a few of our favourites.

PRISM: Your Gmail, Google, Facebook, Skype data all in one place. The NSA just beat out like 30 startups to this idea. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 6, 2013

Dear NSA, where’s my wallet? Asking for a friend ( as you already know). #PRISM — MarkKohut (@MarkKohut) June 7, 2013

PRISM is the social network you’re already a member of. — Zach Epstein (@zacharye) June 6, 2013

When is PRISM going to be available for Windows Phone? — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2013

if we want the NSA to see how angry we are, Twitter isn’t a very good way, since it’s not part of PRISM, gonna be mad on Facebook brb — matt (@mattbuchanan) June 6, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.