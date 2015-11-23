26 of the funniest answers children have written on their homework assignments

Kids really do say the darndest things, but they also write them down sometimes, too.
We scoured Reddit and Imgur for the most popular posts about children’s homework assignments gone awry.
And though we can’t guarantee that all of these are real, they’re definitely worth a read. Enjoy.
'My friend's (awesome) six-year-old son is autistic and takes instructions literally,' said this Reddit user.
'My son, the consummate smart-arse,' this Reddit user wrote. 'I think third grade maths is boring him.'
'An accurate depiction of mornings in our household as drawn by my six year old,' this Reddit user said.
