26 of the funniest answers children have written on their homework assignments

Megan Willett

Kids really do say the darndest things, but they also write them down sometimes, too.

We scoured Reddit and Imgur for the most popular posts about children’s homework assignments gone awry.

And though we can’t guarantee that all of these are real, they’re definitely worth a read. Enjoy.

Little Lola really nailed the capitals and punctuation for this cat picture.

mike_pants/Reddit

Source: mike_pants/Reddit

This kid knows a lot about Justin Bieber, or should I say 'Justin Beaver.'

Powpow33/Imgur

Source: Powpow33/Imgur

'My friend's (awesome) six-year-old son is autistic and takes instructions literally,' said this Reddit user.

snowbird311/Reddit

Source: snowbird311/Reddit

This kid really stopped caring about multiplication tables.

magnesiumm/Reddit

Source: magnesiumm/Reddit

Under 'Gases,' this kid called out her father's flatulence problem.

LittleBabyDuck/Reddit

Source: LittleBabyDuck/Reddit

This kid doesn't have confidence problems.

SALON_QUALITY_HAIR/Reddit

Source: SALON_QUALITY_HAIR/Reddit

'How I solved Problem 8 is I thought about it.'

jacksonPollack/Reddit

Source: jacksonPollack/Reddit

We're a little scared too, to be honest.

paige12123/Reddit

Source: paige12123/Reddit

This second grader isn't wrong.

iHearYouLike/Reddit

Reddit: iHearYouLike/Reddit

This Reddit user teased: 'Checking my son's homework when suddenly...'

aldennh/Reddit

Source: aldennh/Reddit

Apparently, this anonymous Imgur user's son doesn't like Mass at all.

Imgur

Source: Imgur

To be honest, we can't think of any other strategies either.

Virian/Reddit

'User your fingers' or 'Use your head.'

Source: Virian/Reddit

T is for...

rbrown34/Reddit

Source: rbrown34/Reddit

Fabulous.

FrEsH_MiNt/Reddit

Source: FrEsH_MiNt/Reddit

One kid learning to write English letters, according to the Reddit user, got bored writing 'H.'

Im_that_stupid/Reddit

Source: Im_that_stupid/Reddit

A future Walt Whitman.

wilso10684/Reddit

Source: wilso10684/Reddit

This five-year-old believes you should always treat your pets humanely.

Rcrowley32/Imgur

Source: Rcrowley32/Imgur

'Friend's kid's homework,' this Reddit user said. 'I think he gave a good answer. Pennies suck.'

rerational/Reddit

Source: rerational/Reddit

At least he's honest.

allenme213/Reddit

Source: allenme213/Reddit

'My son, the consummate smart-arse,' this Reddit user wrote. 'I think third grade maths is boring him.'

flaggfox/Reddit

Source: flaggfox/Reddit

'An accurate depiction of mornings in our household as drawn by my six year old,' this Reddit user said.

geni91782/Reddit

Source: geni91782/Reddit

'Nobody was making bracelets,' this smart kid replied. Fair.

IranianGenius/Reddit

Source: IranianGenius/Reddit

This seven year old made her parent proud by asking for $100 million.

frinkhutz/Reddit

Source: frinkhutz/Reddit

These homework instructions were taken a little too literally.

EddieLomax /Reddit

Source: EddieLomax/Reddit

'My sister taught maths to 4th graders in China,' this Imgur user explained. 'Honest mistake.'

troubleshootermcgavin/Imgur

Source: troubleshootermcgavin/Imgur

And finally, this is every 'Star Wars' fan's dream child.

cwaterbottom /Reddit

Source: cwaterbottom/Reddit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.