This Has To Be The Funkiest Studio In Midtown Manhattan

We couldn’t help but stare at this funky studio for sale in Midtown.
This E. 49th Street studio is on sale for $239,000. It has three large windows and an east-meets-west design aesthetic.
We’re perplexed by the pattern on the wall behind the bed.
There’s not much space for anything besides a bed, but for a tiny studio, it has a huge amount of character.
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Now find out to decorate this place on a budget >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.