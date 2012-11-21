This Has To Be The Funkiest Studio In Midtown Manhattan

We couldn’t help but stare at this funky studio for sale in Midtown.



This E. 49th Street studio is on sale for $239,000. It has three large windows and an east-meets-west design aesthetic.

We’re perplexed by the pattern on the wall behind the bed.

There’s not much space for anything besides a bed, but for a tiny studio, it has a huge amount of character.

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

