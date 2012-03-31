Students May Never Have To Dissect Frogs Or Mix Test Tubes Again

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Online education is playing an increasing role in the physical classroom. Late Nite Labs is replacing real-life science labs with digital experiments.Educators and students can access the virtual lab from any computer at any time. If a wrong mixture is made or too much of an ingredient is added, a beaker will explode and the scientist will have to start again — just like a real lab. The platform combines gaming graphics with education principles.
Late Nite Labs works with over 150 colleges, universities, and high schools. More than 20,000 students use it.
The startup has raised $1.1 million from Harold Levy of Palm Ventures and the former Chancellor of New York Public Schools.
We went to Late Night Labs’ office to see how it is bringing science experiments to the web.
Kit Phelps is a Product Manager and Coder at Late Nite Labs. He has been with the company for a few months and is working on building a unified account system for the site.
Harris Goodman, Chief Development and Sales Officer, works hard to get Late Nite Labs onto more campuses.
Yehosheva Markovitz (left) is the Content Developer at Late Nite Labs. She writes lab manuals and knows more about science than just about anybody in the office. Zoe Schwab (right) started in November and works in marketing and sales. She came to the company from Harper Collins.
He received this champions belt from Jacob for his commute and commitment. His family lives in Israel, but Jaffe has moved to New York for Late Night Labs. He spends 1-2 weeks in Israel every month and a half.
