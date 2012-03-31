Students May Never Have To Dissect Frogs Or Mix Test Tubes Again

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Online education is playing an increasing role in the physical classroom. Late Nite Labs is replacing real-life science labs with digital experiments.Educators and students can access the virtual lab from any computer at any time. If a wrong mixture is made or too much of an ingredient is added, a beaker will explode and the scientist will have to start again — just like a real lab. The platform combines gaming graphics with education principles.



Late Nite Labs works with over 150 colleges, universities, and high schools. More than 20,000 students use it.

The startup has raised $1.1 million from Harold Levy of Palm Ventures and the former Chancellor of New York Public Schools.

We went to Late Night Labs’ office to see how it is bringing science experiments to the web.

