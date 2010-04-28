The Fully Sick Rapper – How A Viral Man Became A Viral Success

Christiaan Van Vuuren is a rising YouTube star despite his condition that limits his physical reach to within a quarantined hospital room.



After being diagnosed with tuberculosis, Christiaan was forced to go under quarantine as required by Australia’s public health system.

“It is in the public interest to keep TB from being passed on within our shores,” says Christiaan. “We are a big island, so if something like that was to take off, then I suppose it could really take off!”

So, what has the 27 year-old media salesman done with a seemingly infinite amount of free time? He watched TV and DVDs and read books and magazines until they all ran out of flavour.

Life became so bland in his hospital room that the Aussie decided to fool around with his new MacBook Pro that he (luckily) had purchased just a week before he was diagnosed. With no experience in music or video production, Christiaan delved right into the iMovie and GarageBand programs.

Using the built-in microphone and web cam, Christiaan turned into “The Fully Sick Rapper.”

“I did a song to kill some time and give my mates a laugh,” the salesman turned rapper told us in an email.

After completing his music video, he found out that he couldn’t attach it via email since the video file exceeded the size limit for email attachments.

“So I thought that I would use YouTube to host the vids, and then I could just send mates the links and they could watch them from work, home…”

What started as a random passing of time easily turned into a successful viral video. Christiaan uploaded his videos through YouTube, where anyone from around the world can watch his antics. The views started piling up, and now he has a branded YouTube page.

After receiving just $4 AUD ($3.70 USD) in the month of December off of the Google ads placed on his page, Christiaan is expecting over $200 AUD ($184.88 USD) for January. At the same time, the Fully Sick Rapper told us he’s not looking to “make a quick buck out of all of this.”

“What I am doing here is effectively building up an audience, and where there are audiences there will always be an opportunity to make money at some stage.”

While focusing on his own health, he has also mapped out a sort of business strategy based around his viral success. He has one song, “Life In Quarantine,” available for purchase on iTunes with three more coming soon.

His viral status catapulted him into the top 10 of both Belgium’s and Australia’s iTunes Comedy Charts. Christiaan says he is still waiting for revenue and sales figures from his iTunes account.

Currently, Christiaan is writing a series of webisodes with his brother that he plans to put out as free content for the first season.

“Perhaps for the following season we will be able to speak to brands about offering unique online sponsorships – product placement, content inclusion, buying lines, access to the Facebook/Twitter audience, those sorts of things. But that’s all a way off.”

Watch Christiaan Van Vuuren as The Fully Sick Rapper here:

