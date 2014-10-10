Here Are The Full-Time Jobs Of The San Marino Team That's Playing England In Soccer

England takes on San Marino in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday in London.

It’s one of the world’s most storied soccer nations against a national team that has only been in existence for 25 years.

San Marino, a 24-square-mile nation of 32,000 people that’s completely surrounded by Italy, hasn’t won a game in 10 years and has scored exactly one goal in the last 25 months.

It’s not a team of professional soccer players. It’s a team of normal people who happen to play soccer.

Fox Sports 1 ran a graphic showing the full-time jobs of all 11 starters against England, and it’s quite the mix. Here’s a sampling of their jobs: ceramic shop worker, office clerk, lawyer, “runs a lighting business,” clothes shop worker, furniture shop work, accountant.

Amazing:

