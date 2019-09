We just noted how much money Bernie Madoff’s family appears to have made off their patriarch. Brother Peter, for example, invested $14, and got more than $16 million back, a 114 million per cent rate of return on investment.



Now that’s ROI!

Read all the details in the full document.

Trustee’s Lawsuit Against Madoff Family Members



