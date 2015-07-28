The FTSE had another bad day

The FTSE is having a bad day and a bad year.

The UK share index fell 1.13%, or 74.68 points to 6,505, giving up all of the gains it made in 2015.

Here’s the year to date chart:

Yahoo The FTSE has gone nowhere in 2015

Pearson was the biggest faller today, dropping 4.54% after confirming it was in talks to sell its stake in The Economist.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs Alton Towers, fell 4.28% today after announcing that the crash at Alton Towers earlier this year will hit profits.

