The FTSE got a little boost today

The UK’s stock market jumped a little today. The FTSE 100 jumped at the open and pretty much stayed there, closing up 0.57%, or 38 points to 6,668.87.

The share index was boosted by Royal Dutch Shell, which climbed 4% on news it was shedding 6,500 to cut costs.

Shares in Rolls-Royce rose more than 2%, despite the aerospace firm reporting a 32% drop in underlying half-year profits to £439 million.

