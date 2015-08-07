The FTSE went on a wild ride on 'Super Thursday'

The FTSE was on a rollercoaster today, but ended back where it started.

The UK’s share index closed down 0.08%, or 5.32 points to 6747.09, after an early fall was wiped out when the Bank of England’s “Super Thursday” data dump went live at 12pm.

While interest rates remained at a record low of 0.5%, analysts were expecting two or three BoE members to vote for a rate hike, which would indicate an imminent rise in 2015.

However, minutes showed that fewer Monetary Policy Committee members wanted to raise rates than analysts expected.

You can see the moment the market reacted:

Housebuilders did well out of the BOE news. Barratt Developments climbed 1.64% and British Land was up 0.7%. Inmarsat rose a whopping 6.75% after reporting a 4% boost in earnings.

The boost wasn’t enough to help mining companies however, still being battered by falling commodity prices. Glencore fell 1.99%, Anglo American declined 2.76%, while BHP Billiton was down 1.92%.

NOW WATCH: 50 Cent testifies his lifestyle is an illusion



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.