The FTSE 100 just smashed through a 15 year peak

The FTSE 100 just opened at a record level, higher than the UK’s major stock index has ever closed at.

It reached 6,939.89 just minutes after the open. The highest it had previously closed at was 6,930, 15 years ago in 2000.

The FTSE’s since been through two major troughs, when the dot-com bubble burst and in 2008, when the financial crisis hit. Here’s how it looks:

The FTSE really has to close about 6,930 for the record to count.

NOW WATCH: This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.