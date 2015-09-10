The FTSE 100 just rallied for the third day running

Mike Bird

The FTSE 100, the UK’s major index of stocks, just rallied for the third day running, closing up 1.35%.

Mining stocks are leading again, with Anglo American up by over 5% and BHP up by almost 4%.

Here’s how it looks:

Screen Shot 2015 09 09 at 4.22.24 PMInvesting.com

Another climb like that will put the index back to pretty much where it was before China’s Black Friday crash, erasing weeks of market turmoil.

