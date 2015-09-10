The FTSE 100 just rallied for the third day running

The FTSE 100, the UK’s major index of stocks, just rallied for the third day running, closing up 1.35%.
Mining stocks are leading again, with Anglo American up by over 5% and BHP up by almost 4%.
Here’s how it looks:
Another climb like that will put the index back to pretty much where it was before China’s Black Friday crash, erasing weeks of market turmoil.
NOW WATCH: The one thing you can add to coffee for even more energy in the morning
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.