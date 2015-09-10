The FTSE 100 just rallied for the third day running

The FTSE 100, the UK’s major index of stocks, just rallied for the third day running, closing up 1.35%.

Mining stocks are leading again, with Anglo American up by over 5% and BHP up by almost 4%.

Here’s how it looks:

Another climb like that will put the index back to pretty much where it was before China’s Black Friday crash, erasing weeks of market turmoil.

NOW WATCH: The one thing you can add to coffee for even more energy in the morning



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.