The FTC's Blogger-Disclosure Plan Is Ludicrous, Unnecessary, And Unenforceable

The FTC’s new blogger disclosure policy is like a “Pomeranian racing for a bullet train” says The Awl’s Choire Sicha.



Why? We’ve already listed several reasons including:

Unfair singling out of “bloggers” from other media

Nanny state view of consumers as three-year olds

Suggestion that “getting free stuff” is the only bias that is worth policing.

Utterly unenforceable

Choire focuses on the last.

There’s just too many endorsements floating around out there, from celebrities wearing free clothes on the red carpet, to product placements in movies, to people tweeting incessantly for the FTC to be able to crack down:

Now that we are all on Facebook, we are each a sole proprietor. We are all perpetrators and victims of promotion (for the most part that promotion is tediously of the “self” variety). That every consumer is now a retailer is capitalism’s ultimate and most logical evolution. Regulating every last one of us in our tiny, imaginary boardrooms (in my mind, mine is mahogany-paneled and has a Häagen-Dasz fountain) is as ludicrous as not skipping past the advertisements on one’s DVR.

Stealth marketing, direct advertisement and product placement work only on the clueless, and our immersive, hippo-like wallowing in the marketplace serves only to make us resistant to these viral contagions. Because the more we are sold to — and, believe it, we are being pitched every minute — the more immune we are to it all.

Read the whole thing>



