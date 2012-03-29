The Company Behind Those 'Auto Warranty' Robocalls Was Shut Down Today

Photo: Flickr / tibchris

When the FTC vowed to put the clampdown on meddlesome robocalls, they weren’t joking. As of this morning, the agency banned LA-based SBN Peripherals—aka Asia Pacific Telecom Inc.—from telemarketing consumers and asked the company to fork over $3 million in assets, according to this legal complaint.



The Consumerist’s Chris Morran explains how the robocalls worked:

“The company’s auto-dialling system calls you and a prerecorded message says there is urgent information you need to know about your vehicle’s warranty (they also ran a similar set-up regarding credit card interest rates).

You would be prompted to press ‘1’ for more information, at which point the call would be transferred to telemarketers who ‘used fraudulent practices to sell inferior extended auto service contracts or worthless debt-reduction services.'”

Unsurprisingly, consumers are just as sick of getting the calls as the FTC. Despite a surge in people signing up for its Do Not Call List in 2011, the FTC reported harassing telemarketers annoyed 70,000 more consumers in 2011 than in 2010, when 1.6 million logged complaints.

To get your name off telemarketers’ call list, sign up for the FTC’s Do Not Call registry at http://www.donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222.

