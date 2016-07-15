REPORT: The FTC has decided that Herbalife is not a pyramid scheme

The Federal Trade Commission has decided that Herbalife is not a pyramid scheme, according to Dow Jones.
Herbalife shares jumped by as much as 16% in premarket trading on Friday.
The FTC opened a probe into the company after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman alleged that it operated like a pyramid scheme. The company sells weight-management products through a network of independent distributors who earn sales commissions.
In July 2014, Ackman published a more than 200-page slide deck detailing why Herbalife was “the big lie.”
More to come …
NOW WATCH: A new poll suggests this is the reason Trump is tanking
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.